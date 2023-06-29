Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.12 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 23.2% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,018,675 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.18.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

