Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,439 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CCSI opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.28. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.39 million. Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, CFO James C. Malone bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.98 per share, with a total value of $152,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,752.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.