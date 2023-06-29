Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $90.23. 422,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.