Contrasting Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ) and N-able (NYSE:NABL)

Liquid Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:LIQDQ – Free Report) and N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.9% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Liquid Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and N-able’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N-able 3.98% 4.14% 2.44%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N-able $371.77 million 6.97 $16.71 million $0.08 177.90

This table compares Liquid Holdings Group and N-able’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Liquid Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Liquid Holdings Group and N-able, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A N-able 0 1 2 0 2.67

N-able has a consensus price target of $13.63, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%. Given N-able’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe N-able is more favorable than Liquid Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Holdings Group has a beta of -4.74, indicating that its stock price is 574% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N-able has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

N-able beats Liquid Holdings Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Holdings Group

Liquid Holdings Group, Inc. is in the process of liquidation of its assets. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of cloud-based trading and portfolio management solutions. The company is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

