Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Short Interest Down 76.5% in June

Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cool Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLCO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.33. 57,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,916. Cool has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62.

Cool (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. Research analysts expect that Cool will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cool Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cool in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cool

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cool Company Profile

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

