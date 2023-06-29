CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.47% of CorVel worth $48,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRVL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CorVel

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,226,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,226,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.10, for a total transaction of $535,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel Stock Up 1.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CRVL traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $196.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,712. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $135.81 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.84.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

