Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 1,674 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 250,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

