Covenant Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 698,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,916. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $74.02 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

