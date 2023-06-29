Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded down $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $225.06. 133,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,613. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.09.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.