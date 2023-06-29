Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.03. The stock had a trading volume of 124,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,913. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $307.01 and a 200 day moving average of $316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

