Covenant Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of Covenant Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IWO traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,535. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.72 and a one year high of $248.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.