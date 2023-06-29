Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 66,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.1 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

