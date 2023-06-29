Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 0.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,253. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.