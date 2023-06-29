Covenant Partners LLC Sells 551 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Covenant Partners LLC cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In other news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,880. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.39 and a twelve month high of $124.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

