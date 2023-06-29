Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.90.

NIKE Trading Down 0.1 %

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NKE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,740,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

