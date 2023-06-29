Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the May 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock remained flat at $6.14 on Thursday. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Featured Articles

