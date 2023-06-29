Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -41.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,833. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.