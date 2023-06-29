Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a payout ratio of -41.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Creative Media & Community Trust Co. to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CMCT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,833. The firm has a market cap of $113.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $2,644,713.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,617,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 587,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,617,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 9,119,645 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,582.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 750,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,981. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.