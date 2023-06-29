Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Trading Down 3%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 40,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 246,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Creative Medical Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts predict that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology

About Creative Medical Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 89,886 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Creative Medical Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

