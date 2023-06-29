Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) Trading Down 3%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 40,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 246,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Creative Medical Technology Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.
Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts predict that Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Creative Medical Technology
About Creative Medical Technology
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Creative Medical Technology
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
- Rising AI & Falling Shares: Nvidia Facing New Export Restrictions
- Schnitzer Steel: Set Up For Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.