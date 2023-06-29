Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.29 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Creditcoin has a market cap of $52.45 million and $23.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006952 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.