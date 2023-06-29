Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Shares Gap Down to $14.87

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.87, but opened at $14.43. Crescent Capital BDC shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 49,471 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCAP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $542.56 million, a PE ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas County & District Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,922,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 230,593 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 30.0% in the first quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

