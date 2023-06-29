Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$6.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.67.

Crew Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:CR traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.50. The company had a trading volume of 198,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$863.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$3.80 and a one year high of C$6.99.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.7777778 EPS for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

