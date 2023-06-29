Critical Comparison: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) versus Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF)

Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Free Report) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ascletis Pharma and Xenon Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascletis Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 11 1 3.08

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.25%. Given Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xenon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ascletis Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.8% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ascletis Pharma and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascletis Pharma N/A N/A N/A Xenon Pharmaceuticals -862.06% -20.01% -19.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascletis Pharma and Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascletis Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xenon Pharmaceuticals $9.43 million 272.78 -$125.37 million ($2.32) -17.44

Ascletis Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Ascletis Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascletis Pharma

Ascletis Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus. It is also developing ASC22 for treating chronic hepatitis B (CHB); ASC42 for chronic hepatitis B functional cure; ASC10 and ASC11 to treat COVID-19; ASC40, ASC41, ASC42, ASC43F FDC, ASC44F FDC, and ASC45F FDC for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ASC42 for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. In addition, the company is developing ASC40 to treat recurrent glioblastoma, drug resistant breast cancer, and KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer; ASC61 and ASC63 for advanced solid tumors; ASC60 to treat solid tumors; and ASC40 for the treatment of acne. Ascletis Pharma Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other indications, including adult focal epilepsy. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

