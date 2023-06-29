Critical Survey: China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Free Report) and Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Merchants Bank and Hut 8 Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hut 8 Mining 0 3 1 0 2.25

Hut 8 Mining has a consensus target price of $2.87, suggesting a potential downside of 6.32%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Hut 8 Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 30.19% 15.25% 1.39% Hut 8 Mining -157.77% -24.75% -21.64%

Volatility and Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 Mining has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its stock price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Merchants Bank and Hut 8 Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $67.88 billion 1.71 $20.51 billion $3.92 5.87 Hut 8 Mining $115.90 million 5.84 -$186.77 million ($0.79) -3.87

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Merchants Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats Hut 8 Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

(Free Report)

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantees for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross-border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross-border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. The company also operates in Hong Kong, New York, London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Sydney, and Taipei. China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.