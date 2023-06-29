Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $10.46 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 470. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

