Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up approximately 1.3% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.62 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

