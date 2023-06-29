CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE CRT.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.87. 88,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,103. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.81. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.31.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

