CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTO opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.05 million, a P/E ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 463,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 285,743 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 57,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 71,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

