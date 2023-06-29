CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.63

Shares of CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup downgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
CyberAgent Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
