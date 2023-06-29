D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the May 31st total of 658,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 726,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Down 2.0 %

HEPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 288,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,277. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 79.61%. The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,087,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 75,203 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $0.90 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

(Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.