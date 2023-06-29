Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a growth of 1,627.6% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Danske Bank A/S stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

