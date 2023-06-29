Darktrace (OTC:DRKTF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRKTF. Liberum Capital began coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

