David Sgro Sells 3,721 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) Director David Sgro sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $24,558.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, June 29th, David Sgro sold 10,236 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $69,093.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 229,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 210,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 119.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 791.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 195,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 338.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 143,120 shares during the period. 44.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

