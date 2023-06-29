De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Upgraded at Investec

De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
De La Rue Price Performance
OTCMKTS DLUEY opened at $1.47 on Thursday. De La Rue has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.
About De La Rue
