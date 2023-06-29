Decentralized Social (DESO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $536,250.63

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $87.80 million and approximately $536,250.63 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.34 or 0.00027476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.