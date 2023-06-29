Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,079.99

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,079.99 ($39.16) and traded as high as GBX 3,650.21 ($46.41). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,650 ($46.41), with a volume of 941,198 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.86) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($58.49) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($51.75) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,672 ($46.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10,194.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,592.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,083.96.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

