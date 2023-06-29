Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

