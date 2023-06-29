Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 69.0% in June

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Decibel Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Decibel Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Profile
