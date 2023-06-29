Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $405.33 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

