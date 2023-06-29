Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

NYSE:DE opened at $402.01 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $380.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

