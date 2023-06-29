DEI Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $236.38 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

