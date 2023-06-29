Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Chairman Sells $516,304.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 9,200 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $516,304.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 160,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,992,163.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ezra Uzi Yemin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,776 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $99,669.12.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 5,834 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $331,254.52.

On Thursday, June 15th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 7,785 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $437,984.10.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 6,542 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $366,809.94.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.79 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 136.79% and a net margin of 14.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 113.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DKL. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

