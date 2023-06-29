Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.
About Dexus Industria REIT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Industria REIT
- Apple’s Bull Run And Why It’s Different
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.