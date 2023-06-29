Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

About Dexus Industria REIT

APN Industria REIT (Industria) (ASX code: ADI) is a listed Australian real estate investment trust which owns interests in office and industrial properties that provide functional and affordable workspaces for business. Industria's $824 million portfolio of 32 properties located across the major Australian cities provides sustainable income and capital growth prospects for security holders over the long term.

