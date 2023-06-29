dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.46 million and $2,354.15 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00276820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016077 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,372,961 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99260673 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,550.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

