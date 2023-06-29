dForce USD (USX) Price Down 2.6% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $34.80 million and approximately $702.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.67 or 0.00277392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016197 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,176,149 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.0037772 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,355.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

