Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 3.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.28. 96,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,041. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

