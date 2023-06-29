DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Insider Acquires $150,003.24 in Stock

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) insider David J. Wambeke purchased 38,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $150,003.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 507,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,815.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

DMAC opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.72. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

