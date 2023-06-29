DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $100.91

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.91 and last traded at $100.91, with a volume of 46 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DSRLF shares. HSBC raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded DiaSorin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiaSorin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

DiaSorin Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

