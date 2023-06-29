Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Position Reduced by Alpha Financial Advisors LLC

Alpha Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 5.9% of Alpha Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,108,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.15. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.22.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.