Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,243 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.91 on Thursday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

