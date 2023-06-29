Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,277. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

