Domani Wealth LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $458.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.86 and a 200-day moving average of $375.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.63 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

